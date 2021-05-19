Video: Woman Thrashed By Madhya Pradesh Cops Over Mask, Daughter Watches

A woman is surrounded by police personnel on a road in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar

A woman was kicked, punched and dragged on a road by a group of police personnel in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district for not wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The woman and her daughter were going out to buy groceries amid the Covid restrictions when the incident that was shot on mobile video happened.

In visuals shared on social media, the woman is seen being thrashed by two policemen while she tries to free herself. She falls on the road several times and is seen struggling to get up.

A woman police officer is also seen trying to take her away in an official vehicle, but she refuses to get inside, while her daughter tries to pull her back. Unable to take the woman away, the police officer drags her by her hair while she screams on the road.

This is not the first time visuals of police personnel thrashing people while enforcing Covid safety rules have been reported.

An incident of appalling cruelty in Madhya Pradesh had also taken place on April 6, when a man in Indore was severely beaten up by two policemen, allegedly for not wearing his mask properly.

Over the last month, there have been several reports of policemen in parts of the country handing out corporal punishment on the roads when people were found without a mask.