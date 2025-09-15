Woman Slaps Pizza Delivery Guy Over Minor Accident In Lucknow, Demands Rs 30,000

In a shocking display of road rage, a video from Lucknow has gone viral, showing a woman slapping a pizza delivery agent after a minor accident and demanding Rs 30,000 in compensation. The incident, which unfolded on a busy street in Lucknow on Saturday, has ignited widespread outrage on social media, highlighting issues of privilege, aggression, and the vulnerability of gig workers.

The altercation began when the delivery rider, navigating the crowded roads on his two-wheeler, accidentally collided with the woman's vehicle. Enraged, the woman slapped the agent and attempted to snatch his phone. As captured in the footage, she scolded him loudly, questioning his driving skills. "Road pe jaoge toh kuch bhi karoge? Agar gaadi chalani nahi aati toh, chalata kyu hain? Pehle phone kar aur paisa mangwa." (If you go on the road, will you do anything? If you don't know how to drive, why do you drive? First, call and ask for money.) She insisted on immediate payment for the alleged damage, threatening legal action if unmet.

The delivery agent, visibly stunned, struggled to explain his side but was overpowered in the heated exchange. He called for backup from fellow riders, who rushed to the scene to de-escalate the situation. Bystanders intervened, with one recording the video and advising the woman against violence: "You don't have the right to slap anyone." However, she retorted, "Aap gyan mat dijiye, agar isne nuksaan kiya hain toh yahi paise dega. Aap police bulaiye." (Don't give advice. If he caused damage, he will pay. Call the police.)

Here's the video:

— Mayank Burmee (@BurmeeM) September 13, 2025

The video has amassed thousands of views and sparked fierce debates. Users condemned the woman's actions as assault, with some calling for her arrest. One user wrote, "Arrest her for assault. The privilege that allows her to do this is just amazing. Not unusual at all, but still amazes me."

Another user wrote, "Humiliating a poor guy just for a minor accident like that is so wrong. Such a shameful act."

A third user said, "This is such a pathetic behaviour by the lady.. Slapping & asking for 30,000 rupees from a delivery boy? This is not acceptable at all. They don't know the struggles behind a food delivery boy or any bike taxi rider."

A fourth added, "Such behavior not only sets a wrong example but also hurts the dignity and livelihood of an innocent worker. Situations like this should be resolved calmly and through legal means, not through anger or force."