Video: Woman 'Hugs' Bulldozer As Land Dispute Turns Violent In Thane

A dispute over land ownership in Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district turned violent after a group of local residents, including women, confronted a bulldozer that had arrived at the site.

According to sources, a private builder brought the bulldozer to the property as part of an attempt to vacate the land. Local families opposed the move and gathered at the site in protest.

In dramatic scenes captured on camera, several women were seen standing in front of the bulldozer in an apparent attempt to prevent it from moving forward. One woman was seen grabbing the arm of the bulldozer, refusing to let go, while others were trying to convince her to move aside.

The confrontation then escalated into a physical fight. A number of women from two sides were seen arguing, pushing and fighting with each other as the dispute over the land intensified. Footage of the clash has since gone viral on social media, showing the tense standoff between the residents and the people who had arrived with the bulldozer.

Members of both groups involved in the dispute reportedly approached police following the clash.

Police have taken note of the incident and begun an investigation into the matter.