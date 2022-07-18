Video: Uttarakhand Policemen Jump Into River To Save Drowning Man In Haridwar

Internet users hailed the policemen for their heroic act of saving the person's life.

A video of two policemen risking their lives to save a drowning youth in Haridwar has surfaced online. Taking to Twitter, the Uttarakhand Police shared the clip and in the caption informed that the incident took place near Rawatpur Bhawan, Kangra Ghat. They also identified the two policemen as Head Constable Atul Singh and Sunny Kumar.

When translated to English, the caption read, "Haridwar - Seeing the young man drowning near Rawatpur Bhawan, Kangra Ghat #UttarakhandPolice swimmers HC Atul Singh and Sunny Kumar (Water Police) jumped into the river and pulled the youth out safely, which saved his life. The youth is a resident of Sonipat, Haryana."

Watch the video below:

The clip opens to show a man struggling in rapid water currents. A policeman, wearing a life jacket, is then seen swiftly swimming towards the man. Two other men are also seen plunging into the river. Seconds later, they are seen bringing the youth to safety.

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 70,000 views and hundreds of likes and comments. Several internet users hailed the policemen for their heroic act of saving the person's life.

One user wrote, "Good job." Another said, "Excellent. Both deserve to be awarded." "Great," expressed third. "Great job done by @uttarakhandcops. This is what police is all about being a hero by becoming a life saviour! Keep up your image," said fourth.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Police often share awareness through their social media accounts. Last week, they shared that a car owner was penalised over a registration plate that showed the registration number allotted to it stylised as the Hindi word "papa".

The photo accompanying the tweet showed that the vehicle's registration number was '4141', which was written in such a way that it resembled the Hindi word "Papa".