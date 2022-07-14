Car With 'Papa' Number Plate Fined In Uttarakhand, Police Share Picture

The registration number was written in such a way that it resembled the Hindi word 'Papa'.

A car owner has been penalised by the Uttarakhand Police over a registration plate that showed the registration number allotted to it stylised as Hindi word 'Papa'. Pictures of the car's number plate before and after the changes have been shared by the Uttarakhand Police on Twitter.

पापा कहते हैं बड़ा नाम करेगा,

गाड़ी के प्लेट पर पापा लिखेगा,

मगर ये तो कोई न जाने,

कि ऐसी प्लेट पर होता है चालान..



ट्वीट पर शिकायत प्राप्त करने के बाद #UttarakhandPolice ने गाड़ी मालिक को यातायात ऑफिस बुलाकर नम्बर प्लेट बदलवाई और चालान किया। pic.twitter.com/oL4E3jJFAV — Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) July 12, 2022

It also played around with the popular song "Papa Kehte Hain" from 1987 movie "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak". "My dad says that I'll make him proud, so I'll write his name on my car's number plate. But nobody knows this that such registration plates are penalised. #UttarakhandPolice called the owner of the vehicle after complaint on Twitter, got the number plate changed and issued a challan," read the state police's tweet when translated from Hindi.

The photo accompanying the tweet showed that the vehicle's registration number was '4141', which was written in such a way that it resembled the Hindi word 'Papa'.

The post has received hundreds of likes since being shared. While some users have praised the work of the state police, others wrote their own issues with such vehicles.

"But how come gentleman is roaming with this number plate in town. Proactive measure should be taken to prevent these things in future," wrote a user.

Another user simply said, "Nice work."

The Uttarakhand police keeps spreading awareness on social media in funny ways.

The registration plates of vehicles in India are governed by Motor Vehicles Act 1989, which clearly states that registration letters and numbers shall be in black on white background for two-wheelers and cars, and black letter on yellow background for commercial vehicles.

It also says that fancy lettering other names, pictures and arts should not be displayed on the registration plates.