Video: UP Woman Flaunts Gun While Dancing On Highway For Insta Reel, Police Reacts

A shocking video from Kanpur has surfaced online showing a woman flaunting a gun while dancing in the middle of a highway, reportedly for an Instagram reel. The clip has sparked outrage on social media, with demands for strict action against her for flaunting a weapon in public. The video, shared on X by user @MishraRahul_UP, shows the saree-clad woman dancing to a Bhojpuri song on what is claimed to be the Kanpur-Delhi Highway.

"Displaying a licensed weapon while making a reel on the highway could be a matter of investigation. Sir, please take immediate notice and take appropriate action against the accused," the user wrote on X, along with the video and tagged the police and concerned authorities.

Reacting to the viral clip, Kannauj Police said, "It is to be informed in the said matter that the said woman is a resident of Kanpur Nagar, who made this video within the Kanpur Nagar district area. In this regard, the Kanpur Nagar Police have been informed."

स्थानीय पुलिस व साइबर सेल द्वारा उक्त महिला के बारे में जानकारी की जा रहीं है। प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में नियमानुसार कार्यवाही अमल में लायी जाएगी | — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) July 9, 2025

The woman identified as Shalini Pandey, who runs the Instagram handle @salinipanday60, has over 60,000 followers and has posted more than 2,550 times on her account.

On Instagram, many users slammed her and urged the police to take action against her. One user wrote, "License of such people should be cancelled. This is my request to SSP and DM with folded hands."

Earlier, Simran Yadav, a social media influencer known as the "Lucknow Queen," went viral for brandishing a pistol in an Instagram reel video shot on a highway in Lucknow. The video, which went viral, showed her dancing to a Bhojpuri song while waving a gun. The Lucknow Police took notice of the video and directed the concerned authorities to take necessary action.