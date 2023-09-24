Video: UP Man Tossed In Air As Speeding Car Hits His Bike, Dies

The man died on the spot, while the woman died in hospital

A couple was killed after their motorcycle collided with a car in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district. The accident was captured on CCTV camera of a roadside restaurant.

In the video, the husband is seen being flung several feet in the air due to the force of the impact. The woman falls on the road and hits a cycle rickshaw, whose driver narrowly escapes the flying debris of the destroyed motorcycle.

The car is seen swerving to the right before it stops after hitting an electric pole. The car driver fled from the area after the accident, the police said.

The police said the couple was a resident of a nearby village and was going to a relative's house.

The man died on the spot, while the woman died during treatment in hospital, the police said.

No police case has been filed yet.