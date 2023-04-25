Video: Truck Hits Car At Pune Highway Petrol Pump, Uproots Fuel Dispenser

The incident took place on April 22 around 9.30 am.

A truck hit a petrol pump on the Pune-Satara Highway in Maharashtra, the video of which is now viral on social media.

The incident took place on April 22 around 9.30 am when the truck pulled over at a petrol pump on the highway. Instead of stopping to fill up its fuel tank, the truck rammed into a car before hitting a diesel dispenser and completely uprooting it off the ground.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area.

Although there were no major injuries, eyewitnesses report chaos following the accident.

A probe into the matter is underway.