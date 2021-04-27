Tripura IAS Officer Raids 2 Weddings Amid Curfew, Roughs Up Guests

Tripura: The wedding functions were going on even after 10 pm, violating the curfew (File)

A senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer in Tripura aggressively pulled and pushed people around for violating anti-Covid rules as he raided two wedding halls in Agartala, a viral video showed.

The clip showed West Tripura District Magistrate Shailesh Kumar Yadav entering the marriage halls and asking people to vacate the premises immediately. He was seen pushing a groom and his relatives and holding other guests by their necks.

The officer, who was accompanied by the police, ordered arrests of people who came up with lame excuses for violating the rules.

The Tripura administration has announced a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am to control the coronavirus surge. It has also capped the number of guests for any events at 100.

According to district officials, the wedding functions were going on even after 10 pm, violating the curfew.

The police have detained 31 people from the marriage parties, including 19 women.

"All these people are highly educated but they do not follow the norms amid the alarming rise in coronavirus cases. These people on the other hand would accuse the government of doing nothing. I also suggest suspending the officer-in-charge of the West Agartala police station," the officer said in the video.

The officer has been criticised by many social media users for his "high-handedness".

An MLA of the ruling BJP also slammed the officer for his behaviour.

"The DM physically harassed and abused the priests of the marriage ceremony, bridegroom and others," BJP legislator Sushant Chowdhury said in a social media post.

The officer today apologised and said he was just performing his duty.