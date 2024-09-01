Video: Tourists' Close Encounter With Tiger In Ranthambore Captured On Camera

In the comments section, social media users quickly shared their reactions

A group of tourists in Ranthambore National Park were thrown into a panic when a tiger suddenly leapt in front of them, an intense moment captured in a video that has since gone viral on social media. The footage has sparked a discussion about the appropriate behaviour of tourists during safaris.

The video, shared by Ranthambore National Park on Instagram, begins with the tourists waiting near a road, separated from the forest by a stone wall. Without warning, the tiger jumps onto the wall, startling the group.

"Close Tiger Sighting at Ranthambore National Park. Feel the pulse of the jungle as you traverse its hidden paths, where the grandeur of Ranthambore's wildlife unfolds before your eyes. Before a jungle safari, guides instruct guests to remain quiet, but if a tiger suddenly appears, it's natural to be frightened. Jungle safaris in Ranthambore are well managed, and guests are informed about proper conduct," Ranthambore National Park wrote in the Instagram caption.

Watch the viral video here:

In the comments section, social media users quickly shared their reactions. Many praised the thrilling encounter with comments like "What a thriller," "Beautiful," and "An orange cat moment."

However, some criticised the tourists' reactions, particularly the screaming as the tiger approached, emphasising the importance of maintaining composure during such encounters.

A user wrote, "Zoo is animal abuse, caged, torture, should not be supported, national park jungle safari is always a good option."

Another user commented, "So disappointed in humanity. While the excitement is understandable, a de-brief should be compulsory by the naturalist at the gates on forest appropriate behaviour."

"These people shouting should be banned from going to any national park," the third user remarked.