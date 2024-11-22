Video: Tempo Full Of Fish Hits Wall In UP, Villagers Get Looting

Passersby swifty looted the fish instead of helping the driver load them back.

Local residents in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar landed a fresh catch in the middle of a road, after a tempo truck laden with fish rammed into the wall of a shop and spilled its cargo.

CCTV footage of the incident, which occurred on Thursday near Daflipur petrol pump under Mohana police station area, showed a crowd plundering the fish that were scattered all over the road. Passersby swifty looted the fish instead of helping the driver load them back.

According to sources, the tempo truck was on its way to a local market when it lost control. It suddenly veered off the roadway and then crashed into a shop, causing the fish that was kept inside baskets to spill over.

There was no immediate report of any casualties.