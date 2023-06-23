Video: Students Talk Normally With Their Former Teacher, Then Fire At Him

The teacher has been admitted to a hospital in Gwalior.

Angry at being asked to pay fees that they had owed for three years, two students have fired at their former teacher in Madhya Pradesh.

In a video of the incident, which took place in Morena district's Jaura Road area on Wednesday, the two students can be seen calling the teacher, Girwar Singh, out of the coaching centre that he runs. The students, who are on a two-wheeler, and Mr Singh are then seen having an amicable conversation. Singh can even be seen stretching while talking to the duo.

The student riding pillion then suddenly pulls out a country-made pistol and fires at Mr Singh's stomach before speeding away with his accomplice.

The police said Mr Singh teaches at and runs the Kulendra Coaching Centre in the Jaura Road area. The two attackers had studied at his centre till they gave their Class 12 exams three years ago.

A police officer said the students owed Mr Singh some money in unpaid tuition fees and he had asked them for it on a few occasions. The officer said the students were angry about this and decided to carry out the attack.

Asked about the incident, Mr Singh - who was taken to a nearby hospital by passersby and then referred to a hospital in Gwalior - said the students were asking him how things were and engaging in normal conversation before firing at him out of the blue. He said he had no idea why the students fired at him.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Morena) Rai Singh Narvariya said, "The teacher has been wounded and has been admitted to a hospital in Gwalior. An FIR has been registered and we will arrest the accused. The reason behind the incident is being investigated."