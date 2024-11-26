Video: Stray Bull Injures 15 In Uttar Pradesh, Gets Caught After 3 Hour Chase

Jalalabad Municipal Council caught the bull after a three-hour chase.

In Jalalabad, a town in Uttar Pradesh, people are petrified of bulls. They have seen the horror unfold - a stray bull chasing people, hitting them with horns and picking and throwing them. Though the bull is caught, the fear resides within. Are you wondering, what happened?

In Jalalabad town, a bull was seen following a man, in the middle of traffic. The bull hit the man from behind, making him fall to the ground. Before he could get up, the bull hit him again on his hips. He jumped, rolled and fell flat on the ground.

The man was injured in the eye. In a now-viral video, the man is visibly injured, with blood around his left eye.

He is not alone. The bull entered the streets, caused a stampede and attacked and injured 15 people.

After an hour of horror, the Jalalabad Municipal Council laid a trap to catch the bull. However, it managed to dodge the Municipal Council's vehicle and escape. But the efforts to catch hold of the wild bull continued for three hours till it was finally caught.

In a similar incident earlier this month, a bike rider was injured after a bull ran into the bike near Supertech Oxford Square, Sector 16-B in Greater West. A video of the incident, which went viral, showed a biker riding in his lane at a decent speed. Suddenly, a black bull comes in front of the bike and hits it with his head. The biker loses control of the vehicle and falls.

People standing around came to the rescue and helped the man get up. Fortunately, the man didn't suffer severe injuries.