Video: Biker Injured After Bull Runs Into Bike In Greater Noida

A biker was injured after colliding with a bull.

A bike rider was injured after a bull ran into the bike near Supertech Oxford Square, Sector 16-B in Greater West. A video of the incident, which has now gone viral, shows a biker riding in his lane at a decent speed. Suddenly, a black bull comes in front of the bike and hits it with his head. The biker loses control of the vehicle and falls.

People standing around came to the rescue and helped the man get up. Fortunately, the man didn't suffer severe injuries.

No complaint has been lodged in connection with the incident, said Bisrakh Kotwali Police, Uttar Pradesh.

A person traveling in the car recorded the incident on camera and shared it on social media. The date and time stamp on the video confirms the episode took place on Wednesday (November 13), around 8:30 pm.

There have been various bull attacks in the past.

There have been several accidents in Greater Noida involving stray cattle in the past.

Earlier in September, an elderly man, out on his evening walk, was tossed into the air by a bull. The incident, which was captured on CCTV, was reported from Meerut, nearly 300 km from state capital Lucknow.

85-year-old Kripal Singh suffered serious injuries in his head and abdomen. The horn attack by the bull caused his intestines to spill out of his abdomen. Local shopkeepers rushed the man to a hospital where he underwent surgery.