Elderly Man, Out On Walk, Tossed Into Air By Bull In Meerut

Kripal Singh is a resident of Ganganagar's B-Block in Meerut

An elderly man, out on his evening walk in Meerut, was tossed into air by a bull on the side of the road. The man was badly injured and is under treatment. The incident was caught on CCTV.

In the video, now in wide circulation on social media, 85-year-old Kripal Singh is seen walking on the side of a busy road as he is attacked by a bull out of the blue. Kripal Singh is tossed several feet high in the air before hitting the ground.

Mr Singh suffered serious injuries in his head and abdomen. The horn attack by the bull caused his intestines to spill out of his abdomen. He was rushed to hospital by the local shopkeepers where he underwent surgery.

Mr Singh, a resident of Ganganagar's B-Block in Meerut, often walked in the Rajendrapuram market where his son's electronics shop is located. He would walk there every morning and evening as a part of his daily routine.

The growing number of stray and feral animals in Uttar Pradesh has become a serious problem. Over the past year, the state's livestock minister Dharmpal Singh has made several statements promising to solve the issue by capturing the stray cattle and sending them to shelters. However, there has been little to no impact, at least in Meerut.