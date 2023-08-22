Video Shows Woman Ramming Car Into 3 At Noida Housing Society, Police Take Action

The Noida police said that they have seized the vehicle

A terrifying video has surfaced online which shows a woman, who was reportedly learning to drive, ramming her car into three people standing at the gate of her housing society in Greater Noida.

The 46-second-long clip shows a black Honda City trying to enter the housing society. But suddenly, it takes a right turn and rams into three people, including one delivery boy, a mechanic and one security staff. The sedan was being driven by a woman accompanied by her daughter.

Another video going viral from the spot shows the accused shouting at the crowd gathered after the incident. The daughter was heard shouting "shut up" at the people and ignoring the plea of the injured. Residents gathered at the spot of the incident and advised the women to take the injured to the hospital, but she says in Hindi, "If you are so concerned, then you should take them for treatment."

Several users who posted the video on X (formerly Twitter) tagged Noida Police. Reacting to it, the police posted a statement in which it said that action has been taken against the violator and an investigation is underway.

In a tweet, Noida Police informed that a woman driver hit Umesh Kumar (Mechanic from Vipul Motors), Vijay Kumar (Delivery Boy) and a woman guard who were standing at the gate. The injured were rushed to the hospital and are now out of danger.

The police further wrote that they have seized the sedan and an investigation has been lodged.



