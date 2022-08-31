Video Shows Parcels Being Tossed Out Of Train At Railway Station

Many wondered what their valuable orders go through before reaching them.

Ordering things online has become a norm these days and if you are one of those shopaholics then this viral video might make you anxious. The clip that has raised eyebrows on the Internet featured porters carelessly tossing parcels while unloading a train carriage.

The clip, uploaded on Twitter, has been shot at a railway station and shows scores of packages piled up on the platform. Several men are seen unloading parcels from a train and flinging them in the air with no regard for the safety of the package. At one point in the clip, a parcel even ends up hitting a ceiling fan at the station after it was thrown by the porter. We can see many of the packages bearing the Amazon logo. “Amazon & Flipkart parcels,” the caption read.

The footage has amassed more than 2 million views on Twitter and has left users shocked.

There is my Asus gaming laptop ???? worth 3lacks

“Why are they throwing the parcels like they are empty boxes? This is the main reason why parcels are not delivered in good quality. Sometimes the product comes damaged or the parcel,” one person said.

Another appalled user wrote, “My whole day brightens when I receive my parcel, this is how they treat my blessing.”

As many blamed the Railways for mishandling the packages, the Northeast Frontier Railway, through its official Twitter handle, said that it was responsible for it.

“This is an old video from March 2022. Rajdhani Express at Guwahati Station. The persons handling parcels are representatives of the concerned party. Railways offer booking of parcel space on a contract basis to various parties.” the tweet read.

This is an old video from March, 2022. Rajdhani Express at Guwahati Station. The persons handling parcels are representatives of concerned party.



In a subsequent tweet, the railways wrote that it is the responsibility of the private party to load and unload the parcels and not of the railways.

As per guidelines issued in Freight Marketing Circular No. 05 of 2022 dated: 22 Feb, 2022.



