Video Shows Pak Pushing Terrorists Across LoC; Army Kills Them

In proof that Pakistan continues to push terrorists into India, a thermal video footage shows Pakistani troops and terrorists trying to infiltrate along the Line of Control and being shot down by the Indian Army.

"After Article 370 abrogation, numbers of launch pads have been activated by the Pakistani Army close to our own posts along the Line of Control (LoC) and these are only a few hundred meters to 2 km from the LoC," Indian Army sources said.

"These launch pads in the areas facing Gurez, Machchal, Keran, Tangdhar, Uri, Poonch, Naushera, Sunderbani, RS Pura, Ramgarh, Kathua harbor more than 250 terrorists," they said.

Army sources:This infiltration or attempted BAT action by Pakistan on 12-13 Sept 2019, was seen&eliminated in Hajipir Sector of PoK. Despite repeated denials,Pak has been trying to push terrorists into India. In Aug,Army managed to foil over 15 infiltration attempts by Pak on LoC https://t.co/UelRQpe9Vr — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2019

Pakistan has made several infiltration attempts recently; two to three of these specific instances were successfully foiled by the Indian troops. On September 10, a Pakistani soldier, Sepoy Ghulam Rasool, was shot dead by the Indian Army after Pakistan violated the ceasefire.

Army sources said a communication centre has been activated in the Kalighati area since early August to coordinate and facilitate infiltration.

"It is also emerging that the recruitment of terrorists in Pakistan's Punjab has commenced. Daura-e-Aam of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) have also begun their training. These training activities are being conducted in Muzaffarabad-Manshera-Kotli clusters," the sources said.

On growing activities of the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir region, the sources said that global terrorists Hafiz Saeed and Maulana Masood Azhar are back in game and fully supported by the Pakistani Army.

Sources also said that Pakistan has also moved number of Border Action Teams (BAT) of soldiers and terrorists close to number of posts opposite Uri, Keran, Poonch, Mendhar and Naushera Sector. In the same area, Pakistan Special Service Group (SSG) has also been deployed.

"Pakistan had attempted infiltration on the night of September 11-12 and September 12-13. The attempt could have been for BAT action as well. The area reportedly has Pakistani Special Service Group (SSG) troops. These intruders were well-engaged resulting in the death of Pakistani soldiers on 12-13 September," the sources said.

"Despite global actions, Pakistan will always remain the epicentre of terrorism. Such instances recently seen in Hajipir Sector prove it," the sources said.

