Video Shows Man Consuming Drugs On Mumbai Local, Railway Police Responds

The group was in possession of multiple types of drugs.

A shocking video has emerged on social media showing a group comprising six men and one woman allegedly consuming drugs on a local train in Mumbai. A video of the incident was shared on X, by user Adarsh, who claimed that the group was in possession of multiple types of drugs.

As per the tweet, the incident happened on September 1, and the group disembarked at Nalasopara station late at night. In the short clip, a man can be seen snorting something while another person appears to assist him in the act.

The tweet read, "@Mumbai_police_ In Local train Guys Taking drugs they have Many drugs in pocket and they have Group of 6 guys and 1 girl also In there. They all Are Get AWAY in Nalasopara station date 1/09/2023 time 1:25 AM night."

Watch the video here:

@Mumbai_police_ In Local train Guys Taking drugs they have Many drugs in pocket and they have Group of 6 guy and 1 Girls also In there They all Are Get AWAY in nalasopara station date 1/09/2023 time 1:25AM night 🌉 pic.twitter.com/9QjJS6LMsW — ADARSH (@ADARSH7355) August 31, 2023

Many users asked for appropriate punishment for them, while others raised concerns about the safety of passengers in the public transport system and tagged Mumbai police and Railway authorities.

Responding to the complaints, Railway authorities tagged the Divisional Railway Manager of Western Railway. Mumbai Central Division tweeted saying, ''Matter has been notified to concerned officials for necessary action.''

Matter has been notified to concerned officials for necessary action. — RPF MUMBAI CENTRAL DIVISION (@rpfwrbct) September 2, 2023

Earlier this year, two men were seen in a video, lighting up a cigarette and smoking, much to the annoyance of others. The passenger who took their video also shared that the youths didn't stop smoking and hurled abuses when others objected to their act.