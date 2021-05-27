Video Shows Madhya Pradesh Plant Washing Used Covid Safety Kits For 'Resale'

The local administration has ordered a probe into the matter

In a shocking case of violation of Covid protocols, a video reportedly from Madhya Pradesh's Satna district shows used Covid safety gears being washed for resale by a bio-waste disposal plant. Bio-medical waste from seven districts of the state, including Satna, are taken to the Indo Water Bio Waste Disposal Plant in Barkheda for their scientific disposal.

Video clips from the private factory - shared multiple times on social media - show stockpiles of already used single-use PPE kits being readied allegedly for resale after being washed in hot water. Workers are seen manually cleaning the protective gears with water.

A shocking case of gross violation of #COVID19 protocols from Satna #COVID19 safety gears were being allegedly washed for resale, instead of destroying them @ndtv@ndtvindia@GargiRawat@manishndtvpic.twitter.com/BwMYflDgmQ — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) May 27, 2021

The local administration has ordered a probe into the allegation that the plant is reselling used single-use PPE kits in the market instead of destroying them.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Satna Rajesh Shahi said, "A probe has been ordered into the entire matter after video clips went viral. A team of the State Pollution Control Board went to the concerned bio-waste plant and enquired about the actual facts on Wednesday."

"There is no evidence to establish who is selling and who is buying the already used single-use PPE kits meant for disposal. Hence, the administration will act further in the matter only based on the report submitted by the fact finding team," Rajesh Shahi said.

The Indo Water Bio Waste Disposal Plant at Badkhera has been in operation since the year 2006-07. Smelting of the medical waste in the plant is not being done as per the guidelines of the Pollution Control Board, the villagers alleged. NDTV is also in possession of a letter which shows that the plant was accused of similar misconduct even last year.