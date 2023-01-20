Video Shows Delhi Women Panel Head Confronting "Drunk Car Driver"

NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

A video has surfaced that captures the horrific run-in of Swati Maliwal, the chief of the Delhi Commission for Women, with an alleged drunk driver who she claims dragged her after harassing her on the road at a prominent spot in Delhi.

Ms Maliwal had claimed that she was harassed and dragged 15 metres near the AIIMS hospital in Delhi when she was out on the streets on Wednesday night "for a reality check" on the safety of women in the capital.

"Sorry. I can't hear you. Where will you drop me off? I have to go home. My relatives are on the way," the video shows the 38-year-old women's panel's chief telling the man, Harish Chandra, who drove up in a Baleno car and allegedly pressed her to get in.

Ms Maliwal is then seen stepping away and the man drove off but then took a U-turn and returned, showed the video.

"Where do you plan to drop me off? This is the second time you have come. I am saying repeatedly that I don't want this," she is heard saying in the video and seen reaching in through the window to catch him.

Swati Maliwal and her alleged harasser

At this point, the man tries to get away and loud shrieks are heard.

The police say that the accused was arrested within 22 minutes of the crime being reported.

"Acting on a distress call by Ms. Swati Maliwal, South Distt. Police swung into action, apprehended the alleged Baleno car within 22 Minutes. FIR under relevant section has been registered & accused arrested. Further investigation is on," Delhi police had tweeted on Thursday.

Ms Maliwal had claimed that she was dragged along for about 15 metres before she freed herself.

"God saved life. If the chairperson of the woman's commission is not safe in Delhi, then imagine the situation," she had tweeted.

The incident, which comes weeks after a young woman died after being hit by a car and dragged for 13 km in the early hours of the New Year, has raised questions around the safety of women in the national capital.