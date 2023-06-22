Video Shows Couple Romancing On A Moving Bike, Ghaziabad Police Responds

The clip recorded by an onlooker is from NH9 near the Indirapuram area.

A video of a couple romancing on a speeding bike on the streets of Ghaziabad has gone viral on the internet. The video has received massive flak on social media. The clip recorded by an onlooker is from NH9 near the Indirapuram area.

The video shows a woman tightly hugging the man on the motorbike. In the clip, the passerby who is recording expresses his disappointment publicly as the woman is seen seated on the rider's lap rather than occupying the back seat. The man in the video also said that people nowadays go to any length to pull off dangerous stunts just to viral.

The man requested the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh to take cognizance of the matter and ensure necessary action. The couple also compromised on road safety norms and did not wear helmets.

Check out the video:

Other users on Twitter tagged UP Police and Ghaziabad Traffic Police Department and urged them to take action. "This is from UP Ghaziabad, here the rules and regulations do not matter. See how the girl is sitting on the biker rider's lap. Tour travel operator Sudhanshu has recorded the video," a user wrote.

The Deputy Commissioner of Ghaziabad Police spoke about the investigation of the video. He said, "In connection with the said episode, Inspector Indirapuram has been directed to take necessary legal action while examining the video."

The couple was slapped with a hefty fine by Ghaziabad Traffic Police. The Police department wrote, "Taking cognizance of the complaint received from Twitter, challan action was imposed. The concerned people are informed about the legality of the matter."

The video went viral, with many criticising the duo for their irresponsible and obscene conduct.

A similar incident also surfaced from Rajasthan's Ajmer. The video of the couple kissing and hugging each other on board a speeding bike.