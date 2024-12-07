Video Shows Coaching Centre Founder Beating Student, Andhra Minister Responds

The incident took place in December last year but has come to light recently.

An old video of the founder of a private coaching institute beating a student in Andhra Pradesh has sparked outrage on social media.

The video shows a man, identified as Basava Venkata Ramana - founder of the coaching institute 'Indian Army Calling' - beating a student with a belt. The student can be seen crying and trying to defend himself. Another man wearing a black t-shirt can be seen standing behind the student, watching the student get beaten by the founder.

Two more students can also be seen kneeling on the floor.

Andhra Pradesh Human Resources Minister Nara Lokesh, who is also the son of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, called the "acts of aggression" unwarranted and demanded strict action against the accused.

"Whatever may be the reason, such acts of aggression is unwarranted. The state and Srikakulam district police will take appropriate action against the concerned," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Responding to this, the state police said that a case would be filed after recording the victim's statement.

"The viral video shows an incident that occurred in December 2023 where Basava Venkata Ramana, R/o Srimukhalingam, Jalumuru, Srikakulam District is seen to be beating up students at Indian Army Calling (IAC), a private coaching institute. The student featured in the video has been identified, and a team has been sent to obtain his statement. Following this, a case will be filed," the Andhra Pradesh police said.

The opposition Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) alleged that Ramana is an associate of Union Minister Rammohan Naidu. The party also claimed that the founder of the coaching institute collected Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh from students, promising them jobs in the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force.

The opposition party has also alleged that the accused "installed secret cameras" in women's rooms and used the videos for blackmail and harassment.

"When four young men tried to expose him, they were abducted and tortured. Leveraging political connections with local MLA Gundu Shankar, Ramana also extorted malls and bars using threats. This shocking case highlights the coalition government's failure to curb such people, leaving public safety in jeopardy," YSRCP wrote on X.

The police are investigating claims against Ramana, officials said.