Chilling Video Shows Car Crushed Between 2 Trucks In Bhubaneswar; 1 Dead

A car was crushed between two trucks in a horrific road accident in Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar on Monday morning.

In the chilling footage, captured by CCTV cameras, a truck is seen stopping on the road. Two cars just behind it also come to a halt. Moments later, a dump truck rams into one of the cars which swerves to its left due to the impact and crashes into the divider. The other car meets a worse fate: it is completely crushed between the dump truck and the truck in front of it.

The accident took place on National Highway-16 in Bhubaneswar's Palasuni area.

Watch the video here:

Absolutely horrific accident on the NH16 in Palasuni, Bhubaneswar today. Traffic at a standstill. Notice the blue car. pic.twitter.com/669Ytg0u8N — Samiran Mishra (@scoutdesk) April 4, 2022

According to Sambad, a daily in Odisha, the driver of the car died on the spot and three people were critically injured in the accident. The report also said the vehicles were heading towards Cuttack on the National Highway.

The accident caused a severe traffic jam on National Highway which lasted for over five hours, the report added. The driver of the dump truck fled the spot after the accident.