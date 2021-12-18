Video Shows BJP MP Slapping Wrestler On Stage At Sports Event

Brijbhushan Sharan Singh is also the president of the Wrestling Federation of India.

A BJP MP has been caught on camera slapping a wrestler during a national championship event in Jharkhand capital Ranchi.

Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, who is also the president of the Wrestling Federation of India, was seen in the video hitting the young wrestler twice before he left the stage.

Mr Singh, who represents Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj constituency in Lok Sabha, was present as chief guest on the first day of the Under-15 National Wrestling Championship event at the Shaheed Ganpat Rai Indoor Stadium in Ranchi.

The wrestler was apparently not allowed to participate in the competition for being overage.

However, he kept insisting Mr Singh to allow him to participate in the Under-15 event, following which the MP lost his temper and slapped him.