Video Shows Beautiful Neelakuranji Flowers In Chikmaglur, Karnataka: Internet Loves The Beauty

Picture shows hill top covred with beautiful Neelakuranji Flowers.

Nature never ceases to amaze you. Sometimes it allows you to witness beautiful locations, other times it offers you some rare natural phenomenon. One such Video clip depicts the phenomena of the rare Neelakuranji flower blossoming in Karnataka.

Kurinji is a shrub found in the Western Ghats, Nilgiri Hills, which means the blue mountains, got their name from the purplish blue flowers of Neelakurinji pic.twitter.com/9tCA5NeM7X — Dr Durgaprasad Hegde (@DpHegde) September 23, 2022

To witness the beauty, tourists are already rushing to the Nilgiri highlands, while others shared their views on the mesmerising beauty.

The stunning image of a mountain top completely covered in gorgeous purple-blue colour is captured in the 23-second clip. The unique feature of this flower is that it only blooms once every 12 years. The flower is also referred to as Kurinji in the region.

Shared by a user named Dr Durgaprasad Hegde on Twitter on Friday, the caption reads, "NeelaKurinji in full bloom after 12 years in Mullayanagiri peak, Chikmagalur. Kurinji is a shrub found in the Western Ghats, Nilgiri Hills, which means the blue mountains, got their name from the purplish-blue flowers of Neelakurinji."

According to the post, these flowers are primarily found in South India mainly in the Western Ghats of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka including Ooty and Munnar. The video has been credited to a user name drhemanthnaik.

"So Beautiful, it's a Paradise. No need to go to Europe or America for Vacation, Western Ghats are so Beautiful to visit. Incredible India," wrote one user.

