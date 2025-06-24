Video Showing Water Leakage On Delhi-Bound Vande Bharat Goes Viral, Railways Reacts

Passengers travelling on a Delhi-bound Vande Bharat train were left outraged after the AC stopped working and water began leaking from the roof of the coach. Taking to X, a passenger, identified as Darshil Mishra, shared the ordeal, saying that despite multiple complaints, no action was taken by the railway staff. He called the entire incident "extremely uncomfortable" and also shared videos showing water pouring from a ceiling vent, creating chaos inside the train compartment.

"AC not working and water leakage in #VandeBharat train. Extremely uncomfortable journey despite premium fare. Multiple complaints lodged but no action taken. Kindly look into it," Mr Mishra wrote, sharing a video of an empty seat near the compartment gate as the leak left them drenched.

In the following post, Mr Mishra demanded a full refund of his ticket, alleging that the staff were irresponsible. "Nothing is happening, all the staffs are irresponsible. Despite of several complaints no action taked, Ac temperature is too high. I want my full refund," he said.

As the video started doing rounds on social media, Railway Seva responded, citing "condensate water" to be the root cause of the incident.

"A case of water leakage was reported from the return air duct in coach C-7 (seat no. 76) on Train No. 22415 (Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express). Root Cause: Condensate water accumulated under the cooling coil of the RMPU due to drain holes of drip tray blocked by Mix media/ Return air filter. The water, during braking, entered the return air duct, causing water to drip into the passenger area," Railway Sena wrote.

It added that the affected drip tray was thoroughly cleaned at New Delhi station before the train's return journey. A washer was also installed below the filter to create a gap and allow proper drainage.

"The coach was undertaken in pre-monsoon drive from 15/05/25 to 27/05/25. All RMPUs of the rake are being checked for provision of washer to create gap between filter and drip tray," officials added.

On social media, the incident has sparked outrage online.

"Premium level of experience from Premium class train," wrote one user.

"This isn't a train journey - it's a disaster in motion. The Delhi-bound Vande Bharat Express, flagged off with grand speeches and billion-rupee pride, has turned into a leaking, freezing, water-logged nightmare," commented another.