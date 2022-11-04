Video Showing Vintage Car Rally At Kaziranga National Park Amazes Internet

The clip garnered more than 10,000 views and hundreds of likes.

A mesmerising video showing a vintage car rally at Assam's Kaziranga National Park is gaining traction on social media. The short clip, shared on Twitter by news agency ANI, showed different old models of cars driving through the winding roads in the park.

In the tweet, ANI said that 18 cars and motorbikes were included in the vintage car rally. The rally has been organised by a group of European and African tourists. The vintage vehicles will now be spending two nights at the National Park, the news agency stated.

Watch the video below:

#WATCH | Kaziranga, Assam: Vintage car rally with 18 cars & 2 motorbikes organized by a group of European & African tourists reaches Kaziranga & will spend two nights at the National Park pic.twitter.com/C2MkLp6dNU — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022

In the clip, old models of Porsche, Benz and several other cars were seen driving through the roads of Kaziranga National Park. The video also showed the vintage vehicles parked in style.

Since being shared on Friday morning, the clip garnered more than 10,000 views and hundreds of likes. In the comment section, while some users were simply amused with the car rally, others jokingly asked when did Baleno car become a part of the vintage car category.

One user wrote, "I simply love these events!" Another added, "Vintage balleno off-roader with dust cover . Cool!" A third wrote, "Baleno kab vintage car category me aya".

Meanwhile, speaking of vintage cars, earlier this year pictures of an old car converted to an electronic vehicle (EV) left internet users amazed. Ador Digatron, a Pune-based specialist in energy storage, e-mobility and batteries, turned a 1954 Fiat Millecento into an electric motor. Mr Digatron found the 1954 Fiat on a highway, in a not-so-good condition, but decided to restore the car to its full glory and beauty.