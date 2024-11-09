Video: Trapped Leopard Was Being Loaded On Truck. Then This Happened

The leopard woke up, roared, and attacked the group of forest department workers.

Three forest department officials were injured after they were attacked by a leopard while they were putting the trapped big cat in a cage in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place in a forest near Dharmanagri when the officials managed to trap the leopard.

A video shows three forest department officials carrying the leopard to a cage kept in a truck. It appears that the officials subdued the leopard with sticks and they appeared to tie its limbs.

While two officials can be seen holding the leopard's paws, another, wearing a helmet, can be seen holding the big cat near its head.

As they approached the cage, the officials put the big cat down.

However, to their shock, the leopard woke up, roared, and attacked the group of forest department workers.

Soon after, the officials managed to trap the leopard again and put it into the cage.

Three workers have been injured in the incident and are being treated, officials said.

(With inputs from Zubair Khan)