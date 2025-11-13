Video: Robbers Waltz Into Jewellery Store With Swords, Gun, Pick It Clean

In a late-night break-in, four unidentified men waltzed into a jewellery shop in Maharashtra's Tisangi village and fled with items worth nearly Rs 7 lakh.

The robbery took place around 1 am at Mayakka Jewellers in Solapur district, where shop owner Akshay Sukhdev Kolekar was asleep inside.

The robbers, armed with guns and swords, forced their way in, gagged him with a cloth and assaulted him before stealing the jewellery.

CCTV footage from inside the shop captured the ordeal. One of the men is seen pinning down the owner while the others ransacked the shop and grabbed the jewellery and cash.

The actual heist lasted only about six minutes. The video shows the shop owner chasing the robbers outside but returning empty-handed.

The robbers escaped with gold and silver worth Rs 6.8 lakh and about Rs 1 lakh in cash.

A case has been registered with the rural police station, and officers are examining CCTV footage as part of the investigation.

(With inputs from Saurabh Waghmare)