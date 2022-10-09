Video: Rhino Gets Hit By Truck In Assam, Chief Minister Shares Clip

The video and Mr Sarma's tweet evoked varied responses on Twitter.

A video shared by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shows a rhinoceros colliding with a speeding truck at Haldibari in Dhubri district.

"Rhinos are our special friends; we'll not allow any infringement on their space," the chief minister tweeted. "In this unfortunate incident at Haldibari the Rhino survived; vehicle intercepted & fined. Meanwhile in our resolve to save animals at Kaziranga we're working on a special 32-km elevated corridor."

Rhinos are our special friends; we'll not allow any infringement on their space.



In this unfortunate incident at Haldibari the Rhino survived; vehicle intercepted & fined. Meanwhile in our resolve to save animals at Kaziranga we're working on a special 32-km elevated corridor. pic.twitter.com/z2aOPKgHsx — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 9, 2022

In the ten seconds clip, the rhino comes running out of a wooded area before stumbling onto a road and ramming into a truck. After being hit, the rhino gets up, falls down again, and scurries back into the forest.

The video and Mr Sarma's tweet evoked varied responses on Twitter.

"What was the driver supposed to do there? He swerved well at such short notice. Build underpasses. Lame fines aren't an excuse to bad design," commented one person.

"The 32 km corridor, during construction, would really trouble animals and might lead to destruction of trees, instead if the B'putra bridge at Numaligarh is completed, all heavy vehicles should be made to move via North Bank. For now, strictly enforce speed limits," tweeted another.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is in Assam, on Saturday hailed the Assam government for "freeing" Kaziranga National Park from encroachment and rhino poaching, "stopping" cow smuggling through the Bodoland region and "preventing" illegal trading of supari (areca nut).