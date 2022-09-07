See Aerial View Of Revamped Central Vista Avenue. It Opens Tomorrow

The Central Vista Avenue extends from the Rashtrapati Bhawan to the India Gate.

A fresh video of the revamped Central Vista Avenue -- set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow -- that was released today shows the renovated area from multiple perspectives. In the slick video, which has bird's eye view through drone cameras and visuals of different sections of the project -- the Vista appears wider, cleaner, greener, and with lots of useful upgrades.

Significant improvements have been made in walkways, micro-irrigation and storm water services, benches, tree avenues and more.

The Central Vista stretches from Vijay Chowk to India Gate. The Delhi State Environment Impact Assessment Authority recently granted environmental clearance to the proposal for the construction of the 'Executive Enclave' which will house the new Prime Minister's Office and Cabinet Secretariat. The revamped avenue is the first project that has been completed under Narendra Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan.

Earlier, fresh photos of the redeveloped stretch -- from Vijay Chowk to India Gate -- showed red-granite walkways, lawns, concrete bollards, public facilities and dedicated vending zones.

The Central Vista Avenue, which extends from the Rashtrapati Bhawan to the India Gate, is one of the most visited tourist places in Delhi. It is used for Republic Day parade and various other ceremonial functions which showcase the nation's Capital to the world.