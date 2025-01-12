Video: Retired IAS Officer Assaulted By Bus Conductor Over Rs 10 In Jaipur

A 75-year-old retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer was allegedly assaulted by a bus conductor in Jaipur, for reportedly refusing to pay an extra fare of Rs 10, police said on Sunday.

The incident, a video of which has gone viral, took place on Friday, when the victim missed the correct bus stop, and was asked to pay an extra fare of Rs 10 for the ride till the next stop.

According to Kanota Station House Officer (SHO) Uday Singh, the retired bureaucrat, RL Meena, was supposed to alight at Kanota bus stand on Agra Road. The conductor, however, failed to inform him about the stop, following which the bus reached the next stop at Nayla.

An argument broke out when the conductor asked Mr Meena for the extra fare, but the latter refused to pay. As the conductor pushed Mr Meena, he slapped the conductor, who then assaulted him, Mr Singh said.

The 44-second viral video also shows the conductor continuously hitting the retired bureaucrat, as several passengers look on, till the victim deboards the bus.

Mr Singh said the conductor was identified as Ghanshyam Sharma. A complaint was registered against him on the basis of a complaint by Mr Meena at Kanota police station on Saturday, and a detailed probe is underway.

Sources said the accused conductor has been suspended by Jaipur City Transport Services Limited for misconduct.