Video: They Set Fire To Ravan On Dussehra Night. He Decided To Fire Back

A similar incident was reported from Haryana's Yamunanagar on Wednesday.

A Ravan effigy 'fired back' at spectators during a Dussehra event in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the occasion of Vijayadashami on the grounds of Muzaffarnagar's Government Inter College.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows a burning Ravan effigy shooting fire into a large crowd gathered to witness Dussehra, which is celebrated by burning effigies of the mythical demon king Ravan.

The video shows not just civilians but also police officials running for cover.

After the fireworks subsided, a bull entered the field causing further panic. The animal was soon taken away by officials.

A similar incident was reported from Haryana's Yamunanagar on Wednesday when a burning effigy of Ravan toppled on spectators.

The Yamunanagar police said no one was injured in the incident.

"All arrangements were there on the Dussehra ground. No one was injured after the burning Raavan effigy fell on the ground," a senior cop said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Dussehra is an annual celebration that commemorates the triumph of good over evil as Lord Ram killed Ravan on this day. The festival is celebrated in full swing across the country, by burning the effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnath.