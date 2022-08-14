Video: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's 'Kajra Re' Dance Captures His Positivity

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died this morning at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai

Hours after the death of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam shared a video on Twitter that shows the ace investor dancing to the Bollywood song 'Kajra Re'.

In the video, surrounded by his friends and family, wheelchair-bound Jhunjhunwala is seen grooving to the song from the movie 'Bunty Aur Babli'.

"Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's both kidneys had failed and he was on dialysis. His dance video shows that there should be a will to live in all circumstances," the Congress leader tweeted while sharing the video.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died this morning at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following a cardiac arrest. He was discharged from the same hospital a few weeks ago after being treated for kidney-related issues.

The veteran trader-cum-investor, known as the Big Bull of Dalal Street, was reported to have a net worth of around $5.8 billion. He was the 36th richest billionaire in India, according to Forbes' 2021 listing.

He had recently teamed up with ex-Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube and former IndiGo head Aditya Ghosh to launch Akasa Air - which took to the skies last week.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, often dubbed as "India's Warren Buffett", was always bullish about the country's stock market. He was married to Rekha Jhunjhunwala, who is also a stack market investor.