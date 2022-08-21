Anand Mahindra Shares Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's "Most Valuable Advice"

Anand Mahindra posted a screenshot on Twitter sharing Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's "most valuable and profitable investment advice ever"

Anand Mahindra Shares Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's 'Most Valuable Advice'

The post carried a screenshot of the investor's byte from an old interview

New Delhi:

Inspiring, educational, and informative — these three words accurately sum up Anand Mahindra's tweets. On Sunday, the industrialist yet again shared a motivational post for his 9.5-million followers.

The post was an "advice" from billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who died earlier this month. Mr Mahindra's caption read, “This post is being widely shared. At the last stage of his life, Rakesh gave the most valuable and profitable investment advice ever. It's an advice that is worth billions and the best part is, it requires investing your time, not your money.” In the end, he used the hashtag ‘SundayThoughts'.

The post carried a screenshot of the investor's byte from an old interview, where he's telling people that his worst investment had been his health, and urged everyone to “invest the most in that”.

Here's Mr Mahindra's post:

Within hours of being posted, over 5,000 users liked Mr Mahindra's tweet. Many people even shared their views on devoting time to health.

One user said, “Without health there is nothing in life,” and added that it wasn't just about eating healthy food at home, but “complete transformation”.

Another user felt that in the “rat race” people “forget that health and family are the most important things in life and we shouldn't wait till retirement to give them our time”

Another user rued how promises and New Year resolutions just remain a “dream” for most people.

This user felt that it all came down to the “choices that we make,” and added, “We must learn to make better choices at every stage in our life.”

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died on August 14. He was suffering from multiple health issues and was discharged from the hospital a few weeks before his death after being treated for kidney-related ailments.

While the entire co8untry mourned the death of the billionaire investor, Mr Mahindra recalled his “unshakeable patriotism”, and “unwavering belief in India”.

Coming back to Mr Mahindra's ‘SundayThoughts', they have always been about meaningful messages and life lessons. What do you think of this Sunday's post?

Also Read

.