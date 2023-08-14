Old Video Of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Speaking About His 'Role Model' Goes Viral

Mr Jhunjhunwala died on August 14, 2022, at 62 due to a sudden cardiac arrest.

On the first death anniversary of ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, an old video of him has surfaced on X, wherein he is seen speaking about the ''greatness of Tatas.'' In the video, the business magnate called the Tata family his ''role model'' and passionately talked about how they contributed immensely to society.

"Tata's are blessed by God. They are my role models in life. The person who established the house of Tata's- Sir Ratan Tata brought this together and Sir Jamsetji Tata they willed all their wealth to charity," Mr Jhunjhunwala said in the video.

The video was captioned as, ''On Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's death anniversary. "Tata's are blessed by God. They are my role model".The greatness of Tatas from the legend Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.There is nothing bigger than the Tatas.''

Watch the video here:

On Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's death anniversary 👇



"Tata's are blessed by God

They are my role model"



The greatness of Tatas from the legend Rakesh Jhunjhunwala ❤️ ❤️



There is nothing bigger than the Tatas 😍 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/vu8c1umKwM — Aditya Shah (@AdityaD_Shah) August 14, 2023

''Do you know the Tata cancer hospital in Mumbai, every child who comes to Mumbai is examined by them. If they feel they can cure it, they give free treatment. The Indian Cancer Society gives medicines. Now they are setting up a cancer hospital in every district, in every headquarters in India,'' he said further.

"Who set up India's first steel plant? First five-star hotel. First power plant. First software company. First car manufacturing company. The Indian institute of sciences. So it is a role model of what is wealth. They are creating wealth for the good of society. What greater noble aim can a human have?" he added.

Mr Jhunjhunwala died on August 14, 2022, at 62 due to a sudden cardiac arrest. He was brought to Candy Breach Hospital in Mumbai early morning where he was declared dead.

The veteran trader-cum-investor, known as the Big Bull of Dalal Street, was reported to have a net worth of around $5.8 billion. He was the 36th richest billionaire in India, according to Forbes' 2021 listing.

A chartered accountant by qualification, Mr. Jhunjhunwala began investing with ₹ 5,000 in 1985 when the Bombay Stock Exchange's benchmark index Sensex was at 150, it now trades at over 59,000. At the time he passed away, he was the largest individual investor in India, and was often referred to as ''India's Warren Buffett.''