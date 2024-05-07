Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Wife Loses Rs 800 Crore As Her Biggest Stock Bet Dips

Titan, a Tata group company, has been the Jhunjhunwalas' biggest bet.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, the wife of late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, lost over Rs 800 crore on Monday as the shares of the Titan Company posted a big decline.

Titan, a Tata group company, has been the Jhunjhunwalas' biggest bet. Ms Jhunjhunwala reportedly holds a 5.35% stake in the firm, as of March 31, 2024. Her holding was worth Rs 16,792 crore per Friday's closing.

She suffered a big loss on Monday as Titan shares tanked over 7% after its March quarter earnings failed to cheer up the investors.

The shares hit a low of Rs 3,352.25 during the day and closed at Rs 3,281.65 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. As a result, the company's net value fell below the Rs 3 lakh crore-mark to Rs 2,91,340.35 crore, wiping out over Rs 22,000 crore from its market cap.

The decline reduced the worth of Ms Jhunjhunwala's Titan stake to around Rs 15,986 crore, according to Hindustan Times.

In its latest earnings report, the company posted a 5% rise in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 771 crore for the March quarter compared to a PAT of Rs 736 crore in the year-ago period.

Titan's total income increased to Rs 11,472 crore in Q4 from Rs 9,419 crore in the same period during the previous fiscal. The firm posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 3,496 crore for the previous fiscal, compared with Rs 3,274 crore in FY23. The company's total income for FY24 stood at Rs 47,501 crore over Rs 38,675 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal.

"Titan's Q4 PAT missed estimates by 10-12 per cent, due to 70-100 bps jewelry margin miss and higher subsidiary loss," said a report by Emkay Research.