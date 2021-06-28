Video: Rajnath Singh Chants Powerful Prayer With Soldiers In Ladakh

Rajnath Singh said India will never forget the sacrifice of the ''Galwan bravehearts''

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh - who is on a three-day visit to Ladakh, where India is pushing for complete disengagement in remaining friction areas in its eastern sector amid a protracted LAC standoff with China - was today seen chanting a powerful prayer matching soldiers word-for-word.

The Minister, in sync with soldiers, can be seen slicing the air with his hand as he mouths the rousing chant "Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh (The Sikhs belong to God, God is Victorious)".

#WATCH | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and army personnel chorused 'Waheguru ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki Fateh' at Leh during his 3-day visit in the UT pic.twitter.com/thadzY5jfg — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2021

In message to China, Rajnath Singh said India will never forget the sacrifice of the ''Galwan bravehearts'' and asserted that the country's armed forces are capable of giving a befitting reply to every challenge.

Twenty Indian Army personnel laid down their lives in clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley on June 15 last year that marked one of the most serious military escalations between the two sides in decades.

"India will never forget sacrifice of soldiers who laid down their lives in Galwan Valley for the country," said Mr Singh.

Addressing an event on the second day of his visit to the region, Mr Singh said efforts should be made to find solution to issues through dialogue with neighbouring countries but at the same time noted that India will not tolerate if someone tries to threaten it.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Karu Military Station in Ladakh pic.twitter.com/ISGAfV66tH — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2021

The defence minister also inaugurated 63 infrastructure projects implemented by the Border Roads Organisation in Ladakh.