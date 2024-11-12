Video: Thar SUV On Railway Track In Jaipur. Goods Train Stops Just In Time

The accused had managed to flee but was later arrested by the police

A man was on Monday arrested for driving his car, a Mahindra Thar, on a railway track in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

The man, said to be drunk, had taken his SUV on to railway tracks to shoot a reel for social media.

His car, however, got stuck when he tried to take it off the tracks on seeing an approaching goods train.

The loco pilot was able to stop the train in time, so no one was hurt in the incident.

In a video going viral on social media, the man can be seen trying to remove the vehicle from the railway tracks with some people and police officials standing next to the car.

According to reports, some people also helped him pull out his car, following which he quickly reversed it for about 20-30 metres to get it on the road and fled.

He also reportedly hit three persons while he was trying to flee.

The police then chased the car and arrested him. The car was also seized.

This is not the first time that people were seen shooting a reel on railway tracks.

Several people across the country have been killed or sustained serious injuries after being hit by a train while recording videos.