Video: Burning Car On Jaipur Road Sparks Panic Among Commuters

A moving car that had caught fire was seen rolling down a road in Jaipur on Saturday afternoon, triggering panic among locals. Visuals showed commuters trying to dodge the burning car as it continued moving down the elevated stretch.

The car's owner was identified as Mukesh Goswami from Alwar, but it was being driven by his friend Jitendra Jangid.

Mr Jangid noticed smoke coming from the car's bonnet and pulled over. After he exited the car, it went up in flames and started rolling down the road.

The car's handbrake had failed after it caught fire, due to which the driver had to step away. The burning went on it hit a biker as others tried to dodge it until came to a halt at the end of the slope.

On information, a team of firefighters rushed to the scene.

Fire Officer Dinesh Kumar confirmed that the car was completely destroyed in the fire, reported PTI. However, no injuries have been reported.