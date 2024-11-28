In Candid Moment, Brother Rahul Gandhi Clicks Priyanka Gandhi

In a heart-warming moment, Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi stopped to click a picture of his sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as she entered the Parliament building for the first time as a Lok Sabha member.

Ms Vadra was elected as the MP from Kerala's Wayanad in the recently concluded bypolls. She made her political debut from the constituency after Mr Gandhi vacated the seat, choosing to retain family bastion Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections. Her debut into the electoral fray comes 20 years after she campaigned for Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli and Rahul Gandhi in Amethi during the 2004 Lok Sabha elections.

Wearing an off-white saree with a golden border and holding the Constitution booklet, which has become a familiar sight in this Parliament session after Rahul Gandhi and other MPs of the INDIA bloc started carrying it, Priyanka Gandhi was greeted with loud cheers and chants of Bharat Jodo as she took the oath.

With Ms Vadra's entry in the Lok Sabha, the three Gandhis, including Rahul Gandhi and their mother Sonia Gandhi, are now Members of Parliament. Ms Sonia Gandhi is currently serving as a Rajya Sabha MP.

In the Parliament today, chaos erupted over a multitude of issues soon after Ms Vadra and Nanded MP Ravindra Chavan were sworn in. Thursday was the second consecutive day that both Houses were adjourned amid Opposition din.