Video: Punches, Kicks As Students Clash At This Madhya Pradesh College

The students seen attacking each other at Vellore Institute of Technology

Kicks flew, punches landed as a group of students got into a fight at a private university near Bhopal, showed a video.

The incident from Sunday night was reported from Vellore Institute of Technology in Sehore, nearly 40 km from capital Bhopal.

The video, in internet speak, is now viral.

A student crashes to the ground and is violently kicked, showed the video, with another student hitting him with a belt.

In another frame, two students are at each other's throat when a security guard walks in and the students are separated.

A belt, stray sandals were strewn across the floor as the students cleared the area.

The police have charged four students in the incident. It is still not clear what triggered the fight.