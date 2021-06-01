Video: Portion Of National Highway In Arunachal's Itanagar Caves In

Local authorities have sought a probe into the incident

A wide swathe of the National Highway-415 in Arunachal Pradesh caved in following heavy rainfall over last two days. The incident took place near Indira Gandhi Park at D-Sector in the heart of capital city Itanagar.

The construction of the National Highway, connecting Naharlagun and Itanagar, was completed recently.

No casualties have been reported; the traffic movement on the stretch has been disrupted.

Dramatic visuals showed the retaining wall of the highway rupturing away, prompting local authorities to seek a probe into the quality of materials used in construction.

On the other side of the road, the video showed, cars briefly stopped to see what was happening but then sped away.

Several other locations in the state capital have reported landslides and waterlogging.