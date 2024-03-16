Video: Pirate Ship Intercepted By Indian Navy, Bullets Fired At Chopper

This comes a day after the Indian Navy responded to an SOS call by a Bangladesh-flagged bulk carrier.

A video shared by the Indian Navy shows a Somali pirate firing at a Navy chopper as it approached a hijacked ship on Friday. The Malta-flagged bulk cargo vessel, ex-MV Ruen, was hijacked by pirates on December 14 and was used to conduct "acts of piracy", the Navy said.

After an Indian Navy warship intercepted the hijacked vessel, the pirates opened fire. The eight-second clip shows a pirate walk onto the deck of the ship and aim his gun at the chopper hovering over the hijacked vessel and fire twice.

"#IndianNavy thwarts designs of Somali pirates to hijack ships plying through the region by intercepting ex-MV Ruen. The ex-MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by Somali pirates on #14Dec 23, was reported to have sailed out as a pirate ship towards conducting acts of #piracy on high seas," it said in a statement.

The Navy said it is now acting in self-defence and has called on the pirates to surrender and release any hostages they may be holding.

"The vessel was intercepted by the #IndianNavy warship on #15Mar. The vessel opened fire on the warship, which is taking actions iaw international law, in self-defence & to counter piracy, with minimal force necessary to neutralise the pirates' threat to shipping and seafarers. The pirates onboard the vessel have been called upon to surrender & release the vessel & any civilians they may be holding against their will," the statement added.

This comes a day after the Indian Navy responded to an SOS call by a Bangladesh-flagged bulk carrier that was seized by pirates off the coast of Somalia. They pirates had taken the ship's 23-member crew hostage earlier this week, the Navy said.