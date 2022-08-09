Video: Pharmacy Students Celebrate Birthday Inside Lucknow Civil Hospital, Probe Ordered

Deputy chief minister of UP has constituted a committee to investigate the incident.

A video of pharmacy students playfully hitting each other with a belt while celebrating a birthday is doing rounds on the internet. The clip, shared by news agency ANI, was shot in a civil hospital in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. It has attracted the attention of the higher authorities who have now initiated an enquiry into the matter.

“Visuals of the birthday party celebrations by pharmacy students inside the civil hospital of Lucknow which has attracted the attention of senior authorities initiating an enquiry into the matter; strict action against those found guilty of disrupting hospital peace,” ANI wrote in the caption.

Take a look below:

#WATCH | UP: Visuals of the birthday party celebrations by pharmacy students inside the civil hospital of Lucknow which has attracted the attention of senior authorities initiating an enquiry into the matter; strict action against those found guilty of disrupting hospital peace pic.twitter.com/EJ94y3waoO — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2022

The video shows a group of students creating a ruckus inside the hospital premises. They are seen playfully hitting each other and running around the place with cake smeared on their faces.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 8,000 views. Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak also constituted a committee to investigate the incident.

Also Read | Man Uses Tinder To Find Sisters To Celebrate Raksha Bandhan, Reddit Post Goes Viral

“Taking cognizance of the video of staff causing the inconvenience to the patients admitted and tarnishing the dignity and sanctity of SPM Civil Hospital, Lucknow, I asked the director to form a joint inquiry committee under him and additional director, (health and family welfare, Lucknow Division, to investigate the entire matter,” the minister wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, this comes after a video showing senior students slapping a long line of juniors, standing with their backs against the wall, surfaced online. The clip was shot at a medical college in Madhya Pradesh. The matter was reported to the college administration through the National Medical Commission helpline. A First Information Report (FIR) had also been registered against the seven students of the Government Medical College in Ratlam.