Video: Ex Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Shows Off His Football Skills In Srinagar

Omar Abdullah, former union minister, playing football at a Srinagar school on Friday.

Complete with a header, dribble and a dash, Omar Abdullah, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, put on a display of his football skills at the opening of a playground in Srinagar Friday evening. He shared videos on his social media handles.

In the clip that he posted on Instagram, he wrote, "It was great fun to kick around a football for a while. Thanks to the media team that held us to a well fought draw." The clip was apparently part of a match between the organisers and guests, and some journalists.

National Conference leader Abdullah and fellow politician Nasir Sogami took a tumble, too, but that didn't hurt their spirit. Mr Abdullah put that out too, on Twitter.

For those of you not on @instagram these are the videos I'd posted there. Was fun to be at the inauguration of a new 5/7 a side football ground in Srinagar courtesy Woodlands House School. pic.twitter.com/BhbTLm61FD — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 7, 2022

The field is astro-turf at a sports facility run by the private Woodlands House School or WHS. And in a place which has no night life — thanks both to the lifestyle and strict security presence — the ground is equipped with lights too.

"Any and every one across the Valley is free to come and use this facility. We have a website where anyone can book their slot even 10 minutes before they decide to play," said Vishal Singh from the facility management.

Government officials say it's the first school and facility of its kind in Kashmir. "I am sure many more people will come forward and create such facilities. This provides opportunities to our youngsters to excel in sports," said Sarmad Hafeez, Tourism And Sports Secretary for the UT.

Education is among the biggest casualties of conflict in Kashmir for the past three decades.

This year schools opened in March after remaining shut for almost three years — first due to prolonged curfew after revocation of the region's special status under Article 370, and later due to Covid.