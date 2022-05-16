Video Of Nitish Kumar's Party MLA Dancing Triggers 'Behave' Warning

The MLA's antics were reportedly captured during a wedding reception in his constituency.

An MLA from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party was filmed giving a flying kiss and throwing cash in the air while dancing with a young woman at a wedding in his constituency in a video widely shared on social media. An embarrassed Janata Dal United (JDU) has reportedly asked the legislator to "behave" and "maintain the dignity" of his post.

Gopal Mandal, who represents Bhagalpur in the Bihar Assembly, was also seen lifting his kurta and holding the hands of the woman - who was hired as an entertainer - in the video.

The MLA's antics were reportedly captured during a wedding reception in Fatehpur village in Bhagalpur district of Bihar.

According to reports, the JDU MLA was seated on the stage when he got up and started dancing with the woman. He was joined briefly by two men who sat with him.

Gopal Mandal, facing criticism and reprimanded by his party, later defended himself, blaming his conduct on his passion for dancing.

He said that in the past, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had asked him why he danced in public, to which he had replied that he felt an "uncontrollable" urge to do so whenever he heard music.

"No one can stop an artiste from dancing," he said he had told the Chief Minister.

JD(U) Bihar Unit President, Umesh Kushwaha, has asked the legislator to "behave and maintain the dignity of the chair".

This is not the first time Mr Mandal has made a public spectacle of himself. In February, the Bihar MLA was captured dancing to Bollywood hit 'Dilliwali Girlfriend' at a wedding reception.

Mr Mandal had also made headlines for walking around in his underwear during a train journey last year. At the time, the minister had claimed that he had an "upset stomach".

"I was suffering from dysentery. As soon as the journey began I felt the need to go to the washroom. So I ripped off my kurta and pyjama and made a dash to the toilet," he had said.