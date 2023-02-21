Video Of Girls Making Chapatis At Madhya Pradesh Hostel Viral, Probe On

The video belongs to the Kasturba Gandhi Hostel in Katni district. (Representational)

The District Education Officer (DEO) has come into action after a video of schoolgirls making 'chapatis' in an MP hostel went viral on social media.

The video belongs to the Kasturba Gandhi Hostel in Katni district. Girl students from classes 6 to 8 stay and study in the hostel.

The viral video shows girls in school uniform rolling bread and kneading dough, while some other girls are involved in baking bread.

The DEO assured action in the matter. "Roti (Chapati) was being made by school girls at Kasturba Gandhi Girls Hostel located in Barwara development block. As soon as the video went viral, the officials took cognizance of the matter. The video came to my notice after talking to the DPC. As soon as the DCP is available, I will talk to him and action will be taken in the matter," DEO Prithvi Pal Singh said.

"Girls are not supposed to work like this in the hostel. We will also talk to the warden," the DEO added.