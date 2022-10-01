Video Of 'Ghost-Like' Figure Triggers Panic Among Locals In Varanasi

"Bedsheet ka bhoot" was the sentiment on social media.

A video from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi that shows a ghost-like figure on a terrace has triggered a state of panic among residents in the area. A police case has been filed in the incident.

In the clip, which has been widely shared on the Internet, a mysterious figure, in white, is seen on one of the rooftops.

Well, the video has garnered a lot of attention on the platform.

“Come on it's a sheet, wait till the real deal comes then you won't be recording you'll be running...this is junk,” wrote a viewer.

A person claimed that ghosts are not supposed to be visible in mirrors and cameras.

According to Deccan Herald, the video was shot in the Varanasi Development Authority (VDA) colony. It was circulated on social media platforms causing fear among locals. A case was registered against unknown miscreants at the Bhelupur Police Station based on the complaint of the residents.

“There is fear among the people. On their complaint we have lodged an FIR against unknown persons and have intensified patrolling in the area,” Ramakant Dubey, police inspector, Bhelupur Police Station, was quoted as saying by the publication.

The DCP, meanwhile, dismissed the claims of the ghost sighting and asked people not to circulate such videos.

Earlier, a mysterious pale figure was caught on a CCTV installed near a home in the US. Resembling the human-like figures that caused destruction in the film Spectral, the sighting had set off a debate among paranormal enthusiasts.



